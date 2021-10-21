Artists to discuss identity, power in cultural economies

In response to the "30 Americans" exhibition, Columbia-based artist Michaela Pilar Brown is joined by artists Andrea Chung of California and Jessica Scott-Felder of Georgia for a conversation about identity against a backdrop of increased national anxiety around issues of race and inclusion.
The program is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 1515 Main St., Columbia. For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org. The cost is free with membership or admission, and free for college students.
Panelists
Andrea Chung lives and works in San Diego, California. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Parsons School of Design and a Master of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art. Her recent biennale and museum exhibitions include Prospect 4, New Orleans, and the Jamaican Biennale, Kingston, Jamaica, as well as the Chinese American Museum and California African American Museum in Los Angeles, and the San Diego Art Institute.
Jessica Scott-Felder is a visual and performance artist from Atlanta, and an assistant professor of studio art at Wofford College in Spartanburg. She completed her undergraduate studies in studio art at Spelman College and went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts in drawing, painting, and printmaking from Georgia State University and to study experimental printmaking at the Santa Reparata School of Art in Florence, Italy. Her latest performance art piece, Adornment, was featured in the group exhibition Africa Forecast at the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art in Atlanta.
Moderator
Michaela Pilar Brown is a multidisciplinary artist using photography, installation, collage, painting and performance. Brown’s works address issues attendant to the Black body. Brown is the 2018 grand prize winner of the ArtFields juried art competition. She is a 2018 inaugural resident artist of the Volcanic Residency, Whakatane Museum, Whakatane, New Zealand. She is the executive director of 701 Center for Contemporary Art in Columbia. Her piece Speak No (2011) is on view in CMA collection gallery five.