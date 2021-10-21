Artists to discuss identity, power in cultural economies

In response to the "30 Americans" exhibition, Columbia-based artist Michaela Pilar Brown is joined by artists Andrea Chung of California and Jessica Scott-Felder of Georgia for a conversation about identity against a backdrop of increased national anxiety around issues of race and inclusion.

The program is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 1515 Main St., Columbia. For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org. The cost is free with membership or admission, and free for college students.

Panelists

Andrea Chung lives and works in San Diego, California. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Parsons School of Design and a Master of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art. Her recent biennale and museum exhibitions include Prospect 4, New Orleans, and the Jamaican Biennale, Kingston, Jamaica, as well as the Chinese American Museum and California African American Museum in Los Angeles, and the San Diego Art Institute.