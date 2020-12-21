Artificial sweeteners should be occasional part of our diet

Stevia, a sweetener made from the leaf extract of a plant native to parts of South America, gets a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) nod from the FDA. That means it doesn't need formal approval for use. However, the stevia leaf itself, as well as crude stevia extracts, are not cleared for use at this time.

Artificial sweeteners have undergone years of testing in order to get approval from the FDA, which means they are considered safe for human consumption.

Some subsequent studies linked various artificial sweeteners to health problems in the rats and mice used in experiments. But when this research underwent scrutiny by groups such as the National Cancer Institute, it was determined that inconsistencies in the data prevented clear conclusions from being drawn.

A fascinating group of studies has suggested that, contrary to their no-calorie logic, artificial sweeteners don't help with weight loss. In fact, the promise of sweetness without the caloric payoff actually backfires. It sets off a chemical reaction in the brain that results in increased craving for sweets. And because seemingly every discussion of health and well-being these days now leads to the gut, there is evidence that artificial sweeteners can adversely affect the numbers and diversity of the friendly bacteria in our intestines.

While artificial sweeteners can be a boon to people with conditions like diabetes, we believe that for the rest of us, they should be an occasional, rather than a regular, part of our diets.

