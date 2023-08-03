Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg Department of Public SafetyA 34-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of faking refunds to steal money from an Orangeburg business.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman accused of lying to investigators; man slain in Eutawville shooting ID’d
A 23-year-old Eutawville woman is accused of lying to law enforcement following a homicide in her neighborhood.
A 23-year-old man is accused of killing a person in a Eutawville driveway last week.
An Orangeburg man is facing drug and weapon charges following a high-speed chase into Cordova.
A 40-year-old Holly Hill is accused of having sex multiple times with a 14-year-old girl.