Related to this story
Most Popular
A 22-year-old Santee man died outside Eutawville early Sunday morning. Authorities believe he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according…
A missing 61-year man’s body was found on Friday afternoon, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
An Orangeburg County man’s spur of the moment decision to play the lottery ended up winning him $375,000.
A 42-year-old Orangeburg man is in prison for killing someone at a balloon release held in remembrance of a toddler who had been shot and kill…
Orangeburg County Council is considering a new pet licensing, spaying and neutering requirement and animal tethering laws in an effort to impr…