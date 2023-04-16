Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Related to this story Most Popular Bamberg man accused of murder; suspect charged in Easter shooting A 27-year-old Bamberg man is accused of killing a person outside an Orangeburg County bar on Easter Sunday. Children, 3 and 6, die in Orangeburg County crash A 3-year-old and a 6-year-old died on Easter Sunday when the SUV they were riding in struck a tree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr… Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in head; in separate incident, man shot in foot Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office ‘That bond cannot be broken’; sisters, 3 and 6, die in crash near Bowman Ariyannah Crosby and Saniya Stevens were sisters who did everything together and shared an unbreakable bond that their family says even their … Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office: 15-year-old ID’d as person shot, killed on Easter The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was shot and killed on Easter at a hotel outside Orangeburg.