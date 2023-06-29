Related to this story
A 63-year-old Santee man is accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old Elloree man on Tuesday afternoon.
An Orangeburg man is accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter until she was unconscious.
A rabid fox was found in the Orangeburg area, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg and surrounding areas face a slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
MUSC Heath declares ‘new day’ in Orangeburg; hospital announces new physicians, services and training
MUSC Health Orangeburg says “it’s a new day” at the hospital, with the announcement of new physicians and enhanced leadership training to impr…