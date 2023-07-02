Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 S.A.F.E. Scholarships of $500 were presented to Aaliyah Nimmons and Jalyn Lawrence, two members of the youth advisory Council who plan to attend Claflin University in the fall. DONNA L. HOLMAN PHOTOS, T&D Shanika Aiken, founder of the S.A.F.E.organization, spoke to the group of young ladies about the importance of giving back to the community and mentoring others. Related to this story Most Popular Man guilty of impregnating 12-year-old A 33-year-old Bowman man is guilty of impregnating a 12-year-old. UPDATED: Person shot, killed in Santee identified A 63-year-old Santee man is accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old Elloree man on Tuesday afternoon. Men charged in Santee shooting; two accused of attempted murder Orangeburg County Rabid fox found in Orangeburg area; rabid bat in Lexington A rabid fox was found in the Orangeburg area, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Mixon Seed buys Wannamaker Seed; company promises $750,000 investment, 10 new jobs in St. Matthews ST. MATTHEWS – An Orangeburg-based seed production company announced Tuesday it is expanding its services in Calhoun County.