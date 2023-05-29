Related to this story

Person shot in Orangeburg

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting incident, City of Orangeburg Public Information Offi…

Missing Orangeburg teen sought

A 15-year-old Orangeburg girl left her home on Friday and she’s not been seen by her family since, according to the Orangeburg Department of P…