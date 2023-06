A group of veterans completed their first six-week cycle of group session therapy at the newly built Orangeburg VA Clinic. Pictured, from left, are Peer support specialist Sean Maxwell and Thomas Washington, Tommy Stephenson, Melvin Whaley, Leon Fludd, Franklin Jenkins and David Robinson, veterans who all completed the first six-week cycle. not pictured is U.S. army veteran James F. Ray sr. of Orangeburg.