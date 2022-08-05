Art McNally set to become 1st NFL official in Hall of Fame

The NFL finally will have an on-field official in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former referee Art McNally will be inducted into the Hall after a decades-long career starting as an on-field official and continuing as the head of officiating for the league. McNally was instrumental in modernizing and standardizing officiating. His use of film to teach and evaluate and a grading system is still mostly in use today and is credited for helping improve the way games have been called over the years.

"It was a long time coming," said Dean Blandino, one of McNally's successors as the NFL's head of officiating. "I know the officiating community was waiting for it a long time. ... When you think about impacting a game and making decisions that are going to help decide the game, it's players, coaches and officials. I think we do now have that complete in-game team."

After a nine-year career on the field, McNally overhauled the department when he took it over in 1968 and remained involved until retiring in 2015.

McNally also helped implement the NFL's first use of instant replay in the 1980s and got his first chance to work a Super Bowl as a replay official following the 1986 season.