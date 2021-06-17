Arroyo's pinch slam sends surging Red Sox past Braves, 10-8

The Red Sox loaded the bases against Shane Greene (0-1) in the seventh. Greene struck out Bobby Dalbec for the second out of the inning before left-hander A.J. Minter gave up Arroyo's fourth homer deep into the left field seats.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora planned to use Danny Santana as his pinch-hitter before the Braves brought in Minter.

"When they went with the lefty it was a no-brainer, let's go with Arroyo," Cora said.

Yacksel Rios (1-0) recorded one out in the sixth after he was added to the roster before the game. Rios, 27, was acquired from Seattle on Monday for cash.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run single in the first and Xander Bogaerts had three doubles to lead Boston's 14-hit attack.

The Braves pulled even in the fifth on Swanson's three-run homer off Richards. With one out in the sixth, Freeman hit a low fastball from Hirokazu Sawamura into the seats in left-center for his 16th homer.

Boston swept the two-game series, extending the Braves' woes with consecutive 10-8 victories. Atlanta (30-35) has lost six of seven.

"We've got to do a better job of that if we're going to get on a run like we feel like we're capable of," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.