Argument on the front burner

Dear Safety First : It's unsafe to leave a stove burning unattended. But if you keep treating this as an argument, things will get unnecessarily heated. Wait for things to simmer down before letting your son know about the fire safety issue, and erase all traces of "I told you so" from your tone. When the holidays roll around, consider buying them a slow cooker -- much safer to leave on for hours at a time.

Dear Annie: I love, love, love your column. I especially love that you listen to your readers and are willing to add to your answers and even alter your advice when given new information. My comment is about your response to "Missing Life and Happiness," who has been married for over 25 years to a man who turns his back on her in every way possible, basically treating her as a disgusting part of his life. I agree that she should focus on herself, enrich her life and improve her self-esteem. However, I believe she needs to do more than discuss issues with her husband. She has put up with this for too long. I don't believe she should waste even one more second allowing that evil person in her life. From her description, it doesn't sound possible for him to change how he treats her. It's time to remove him and move on! -- Jane G.