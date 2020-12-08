Are your tricks going to disappear?

David Schwartz, who was a motivational author and coach, said, "Do what you fear, and fear disappears."

Is that really true? Even if you do something you fear (perhaps, ride a loop-the-loop rollercoaster), why should that fear disappear?

Some defenders have a fear that a winner, if not cashed immediately, will disappear. East was made to pay for that error on today's deal.

In the bidding, East might have made a takeout double but preferred to show his five-card major. South judged to respond two hearts, as he was a passed hand. Then West wondered about bidding four spades, but the vulnerability was unfavorable. (Note that four spades can be made if East reads the deal perfectly.)

Against four hearts, West led the spade ace. This denied the spade king because you should lead king from ace-king in a suit that your side has bid and supported. East played the four. Since dummy had a singleton spade, this lowest spade was a suit-preference signal for clubs. So, West shifted to the club eight -- high for helpless. After East won with his jack, what should he have done next?