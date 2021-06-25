Appearances can be deceptive

John Burroughs, who was a naturalist, wrote, "The lure of the distant and the difficult is deceptive. The great opportunity is where you are."

In a bridge context, maybe that suggests worrying more about the trick being played than the ones still to come. But as we all know, that is not advisable. Usually, you must plan a campaign that considers more than trick one.

In today's deal, how should South plan the play in four spades? West leads the heart jack, East wins with his ace and returns the heart four, ruffed on the board.

In the auction, South was almost relieved when East overcalled two hearts, because South could then pass. Otherwise, he was going to have to do something slightly misdescriptive. Then, when West jumped preemptively to four hearts, North bid four spades, hoping for the best. (Note that if East-West had gone on to five hearts, it would have cost 500 for doubled and down three.)

The original declarer immediately played a spade to his queen. However, West won with the king, and East later took two more trump tricks for down one.

South turned to East. "You overcalled every light with only the spade jack and heart ace-queen."

"Not true," replied East. "I have the heart king in here somewhere."

North piped up. "Yes, that was a good falsecard, but partner, it couldn't cost for you to start with a spade to your ace. If the king doesn't appear, you cross to my hand with, say, a club and play a spade toward your queen. The finesse couldn't gain, only lose."

