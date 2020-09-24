Appeals court: Witness signature required on S.C. mail ballots

GOP lawmakers in the state legislature also cited voter fraud concerns when debating amendments by Democrats to a bill that would expand absentee voting to all voters because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill passed and was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster last week, but the amendments to drop the witness signature and add ballot drop boxes failed.

The law is itself not a guarantee that all absentee ballots will be counted this November, according to attorneys representing two voters with underlying health conditions that heighten their risk of contracting COVID-19. The voters had asked for no-excuse absentee voting under the law. The Supreme Court dismissed their case on Wednesday.

The attorneys on Thursday requested a rehearing, arguing in a court filing that “two possibilities threaten to throw this election into chaos."

The first, they said, is that McMaster, who has issued at least 13 rolling executive orders declaring a state of emergency since the start of the outbreak, might let an order expire ahead of the election.

The second possibility, which they called “far more troubling," is a lawsuit challenging the governor's power to repeatedly declare states of emergency.