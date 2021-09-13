Aphasia can be symptom of migraine and stroke

"Some cereals say they contain thiamine, plus many other vitamins," they wrote. "Are these the same vitamins that I would be taking in a multivitamin? Are these considered a supplement, or am I getting them naturally if they're added to a food product?"

First, the vitamins and minerals that are added to certain foods (vitamin D to milk, calcium to orange juice, B vitamins to cereals) and those that are found in tablet form are chemically the same. It's just the delivery medium that is different. That means when you're getting your recommended amount of thiamine from cereal, you're getting it as a supplement. You can get thiamine from food sources such as whole grains, legumes and some meats and fish. But because it's an important nutrient, fortified foods contain it as a backup plan.