AP VoteCast: South Carolina voters sour on state of nation

Voters in South Carolina made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 45% of South Carolina voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 54% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 132,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 2,905 voters and 713 nonvoters in South Carolina -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 23% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 33% said it's somewhat under control. Forty-four percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in South Carolina. Thirty-five percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 32% saying it ranked at the top.
Nine percent named racism, 9% named health care and 5% named law enforcement.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were closely divided in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 50% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 50% called them not so good or poor.
STAYING AT HOME
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in South Carolina, 28% said that was because they don't like politics generally, 17% said their vote doesn't matter and 15% said they don't like the candidates.
In South Carolina, 68% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 85% did not have a college degree.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!