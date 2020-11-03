AP VoteCast: South Carolina voters sour on state of nation

Voters in South Carolina made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 45% of South Carolina voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 54% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 132,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 2,905 voters and 713 nonvoters in South Carolina -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 23% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 33% said it's somewhat under control. Forty-four percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES