AP HONORS: Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe player of year; Arizona's Lloyd coach of year

NEW ORLEANS — Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe spent an entire season relentlessly chasing and pulling down seemingly every rebound that came his way — and plenty that didn't, too.

"I want to be the greatest rebounder I can be," Tshiebwe said.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior put up better rebounding numbers than anybody in Division I in decades. And it's a big reason why he is The Associated Press men's college basketball national player of the year.

Tshiebwe was the clear choice for the award announced Friday, receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Johnny Davis, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged 19.7 points and led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was second with 10 votes. Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray (three) and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn (one) also earned votes.

Tshiebwe, a West Virginia transfer and native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is only the second player in the history of the storied history of the Wildcats program to win the AP's top honor. The other was one-and-done star Anthony Davis, who led Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title a decade ago before becoming the No. 1 NBA draft pick.

Arizona's Lloyd coach of year

Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few's right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse.

He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence.

Lloyd was named The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year on Friday after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence's Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.

Lloyd joins Indiana State's Bill Hodges in 1979 and Drake's Keno Davis in 2008 in earning AP coach of the year in their first season as a head coach.

