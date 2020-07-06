Anxious to the point of paralysis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: As birthdays and important holidays approach, like the recent Father's Day, I am forced to reanalyze my social anxiety all over again. I know I should call friends and family members to let them know I'm thinking about them, but I get butterflies in my stomach and put it off for hours because I feel like I never know what to say. When it comes to disagreements with anyone, I shake in my boots at the thought of arguing and causing a rift, so I will often let things that bother me go without telling the person when they've hurt me. Strangers are, of course, tougher.

Family is one of the most important things to me, so I want to maintain strong relationships with them and not let months go by without talking, but I don't know how to get over my silly fear of conversations. Currently, I don't have the money for counseling. Do you have any ideas or words of comfort for anyone struggling with this? -- Desperate to Change

Dear Desperate to Change: Making up your mind to change is the first and hardest step when you want to change. You are already halfway to being able to reach out comfortably to family and friends. I applaud your desire to change. Some simple breathing exercises might help you take the edge off. Regular exercise and a healthy diet also help.