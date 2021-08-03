Anxiety sufferer reluctant to meet old friend

DEAR HARRIETTE: I haven't seen my camp friend from California in over two years -- partially because of the pandemic. She recently reached out to me and said she would be in New York for a few days. She asked me if I wanted to grab dinner. Even though at one point we considered ourselves best friends, I feel like we have grown apart; I'm scared that if I meet with her, it will be awkward and make me uncomfortable. It's already triggering my social anxiety, but I would also feel bad if I said no and missed out on reconnecting. What should I do? -- Long-Distance Friendship

DEAR LONG-DISTANCE FRIENDSHIP: Many people are feeling anxious about catching up with friends after a year and a half of quarantine. You are not alone. Friendships change over time. This unusual period of isolation has only exacerbated an already potentially tense moment. Still, I say go for it. Meet up with your friend but without expectations. Just be happy to be able to see her in person. Instead of attempting to step back into your friendship exactly as it was, just be present. Get reacquainted naturally. Ease into your conversation. No expectations, just a nice time.