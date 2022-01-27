Answers to questions one and two

To be in any danger, the hearts must be splitting 4-0. Also, South can make his contract with different lines of play if he guesses the layout. But the contract is guaranteed as follows: Ruff at trick one, cross to the board with a trump, ruff the remaining club and, if necessary, draw the last trump. Then lead a low heart from your hand. If West plays the eight, cover with dummy's nine and claim. If West plays a higher heart, duck it in the dummy to endplay West. If he returns a heart, he loses his second trick in the suit. Or if he returns a diamond or a club, declarer discards a heart from the board and again loses only that one heart trick.