Answers to questions one and two

Here are the answers to the first two questions in my Christmas competition.
1. How should South play in six spades after West leads the club ace and East follows suit?
To be in any danger, the hearts must be splitting 4-0. Also, South can make his contract with different lines of play if he guesses the layout. But the contract is guaranteed as follows: Ruff at trick one, cross to the board with a trump, ruff the remaining club and, if necessary, draw the last trump. Then lead a low heart from your hand. If West plays the eight, cover with dummy's nine and claim. If West plays a higher heart, duck it in the dummy to endplay West. If he returns a heart, he loses his second trick in the suit. Or if he returns a diamond or a club, declarer discards a heart from the board and again loses only that one heart trick.
If West shows out on the heart lead at trick five, win with dummy's ace and lead the diamond 10. If East plays low, so does South to endplay West. Or if East covers the diamond 10 with the jack, declarer plays his queen, again endplaying West if he takes the trick.
2. Propose an auction with South the dealer and East-West silent. North's four-diamond response is a splinter bid (recommended) showing four-card or longer spade support, at least game-going values and a singleton or void in diamonds. Three control-bids follow, then they put on the brakes because seven spades isn't going to make here!