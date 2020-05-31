Another win falls into Keselowski's lap in final moments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brad Keselowski inherited his second win of the season when Chase Elliott and Joey Logano collided as they raced for the victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Keselowski was in third with a lap and a turn remaining when he lucked into his second victory in three Cup races. Logano had cleared Elliott for the lead with three laps remaining, but Elliott was stalking him while seeking his second win in three days.

They made contact in the fourth turn and drifted into the wall as Keselowski slid past with a lap remaining. He had just one trip around the .533-mile concrete bullring to close the victory.

Keselowski, in a contract year with Team Penske, got his first victory of the season last Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600. Elliott was roughly two laps away from the win when a caution flew and Keselowski inherited the lead when Elliott pitted.

Keselowski held on for that victory at Elliott's expense and now is the first driver to win multiple races in the five Cup events since NASCAR resumed May 17.

"There's so much going on in the world, I am just thankful I get to be a race car driver and do this," Keselowski said after giving Ford its third win in five races.