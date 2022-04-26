Another type of Swiss mountain echo

The other night, in a quiz show on television, a question was asked about the nickname of an old-time baseball player. I had no idea. But the next day I saw a tray featuring Hall of Famers. There was my man, nickname and all, sitting in the middle. Once you have learned something, it often crops up again almost immediately. The same is true with bridge deals. You spot a card-play theme in one deal, and another with the same technique soon arises.

East's weak two-bid was hardly classical, but it is in vogue. He planned to rebid three or four diamonds to describe his 6-5 distribution. After that, South overcalled, North invited a game while promising at least one heart stopper, and South was happy to jump to four spades. West's double was misguided. He had no reason to expect to beat the contract, and his double could only help declarer with the play.

South was Jeff Rubens, editor of The Bridge World magazine. He won trick one with the heart ace and led a spade to his ace, getting the expected news. His only chance was to discard a red-suit loser on the fourth round of clubs. Also, West would have to hold four clubs; otherwise, he would obtain a lethal ruff with the spade seven. Rubens cashed the club ace and club queen. He then played a club to dummy's 10. When that won, Rubens discarded his heart loser on the club king. The defense could win only one diamond and two spades.

Do you remember when last you saw this technique? It was in this column eight days ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0