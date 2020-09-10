Another lead leads to success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

All beginners' textbooks contain an opening-lead table. This includes the standard "top of touching honors." But there are times when it is better to make an unorthodox opening salvo. Today's deal features a lead that is well known in expert circles but would never be found by a near-beginner.

A modern West would have responded three hearts, a preemptive jump raise in competition. North's four hearts was a splinter bid, showing a high-card raise to four spades with at most one heart. The Losing Trick Count agreed with this evaluation, but North would have preferred his side-suit king-jack in diamonds.

West led the heart three. East won with the ace and shifted to the diamond queen. What happened after that? What was West's more effective opening lead?

Declarer exhibited excellent technique, allowing East to win the second trick. Assuming diamonds were 3-2, South realized that his contract was in danger only if West could regain the lead and push a club through dummy's holding. By ducking now, declarer kept West out of the deal.

When East continued with the diamond 10, South won with his ace, drew trumps, cashed the diamond king, went to the dummy with a trump and discarded his clubs on the high diamonds to come home with an overtrick.