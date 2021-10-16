Another good duck was less successful

In yesterday's deal, the defender sitting West made a great ducking play that declarer did not read, and so the contract failed. Can you spot the good duck in today's deal? If so, is it also likely to defeat the contract? South is in six spades, and West has led a trump.

In the auction, North's response was the Jacoby Forcing Raise, showing four-plus trumps and at least game-forcing values. South's three-no-trump rebid denied a singleton or void but promised some 14-16 points. Three control-bids followed, and South, liking his excellent trumps, jumped to six spades. Fine bidding but not a good slam!

West led a trump primarily because any other choice risked losing a trick.

Declarer could see that, even though he had avoided the lethal diamond lead, he was still facing two probable minor-suit losers. Was there any chance to make the slam?

South realized that he had to collect three club tricks, discarding dummy's two diamond losers in the process. With this in mind, declarer drew two rounds of trumps, led a club to dummy's ace and followed with the club six. East defended well, playing low smoothly. But South, enjoying one of his more lucid moments, realized that he had to put up his queen. When it did win the trick, declarer conceded a diamond and claimed his slam.