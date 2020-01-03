In "Macbeth," William Shakespeare wrote, "False face must hide what the false heart doth know." In yesterday's deal, Pablo Ravenna from Argentina found a beautiful deceptive defense to persuade a top declarer to go down in four spades doubled. East in today's deal was Kevin Rosenberg, from the United States. He was playing in the Platinum Pairs at the Spring North American Championships last year in Memphis. Then, every trick was valuable.
How did the play go in four hearts after West led a club?
In the auction, South's opening bid was limited to 15 high-card points. Then North asked questions, and South showed 2=5=4=2 distribution with a hand that had some slam suitability. North, though, was happy with game.
Looking at the full deal, you would expect South to take 12 tricks -- as happened at almost every table. The spade king, heart ace and heart queen are all onside.
However, when declarer won the first trick with dummy's club ace and called for a low trump, Rosenberg (East) smoothly played his queen!
South won with his king and, suitably fooled, ran the heart eight, losing two tricks to East's heart nine and heart ace.
That great deceptive play was awarded the Richard Freeman Junior Deal of the Year award from the International Bridge Press Association. The journalist prize went to John Hurd, who was the unlucky declarer.
