Another deal from the Kantar Oeuvre

As I mentioned yesterday, Eddie Kantar, who passed away earlier this year, had a knack for deals that had instructive points in all aspects of the game -- bidding, defense and declarer-play. Here is another example.

What do you think of the bidding, and how should the play proceed after West leads the spade two against three no-trump?

South is right to rebid two no-trump, which is in principle game-forcing. If North surprisingly has a four-card major, he can show it now. (This is one reason why the opener bids two no-trump, not three no-trump, with 18 or 19 high-card points. It leaves the three-level open for further discussion.)

West leads fourth highest from his stronger unbid suit. East wins with the king and returns the eight, higher of a remaining doubleton. When West takes South's 10 with his jack, he should realize that he must get his partner back on lead for another spade through declarers' remaining queen-doubleton. West shifts to the heart nine (top of trash): two, 10 (bottom of equals when playing third hand high), ace.

South has only eight top tricks. He cashes two club winners, and West discards a revealing heart. It seems that West started with 4=4=4=1 distribution. On the third club, West pitches another heart, keeping equal length with the dummy in diamonds.

Now, though, declarer plays four rounds of diamonds. West wins the last and cashes the spade ace, but he must concede trick 13 to South's spade queen.

A nice endplay.