Another deal from a genius

My vote for the most naturally talented player ever would go to John Collings, with whom I played when I was in my early 20s. He was a Londoner who always seemed to know who had what on every deal.

I called him the Bobby Fischer of bridge. Because he had a broad undisciplined streak, he did not do as well as he should have. He also had a hereditary heart condition that did not help. But he played a role in many deals that delighted columnists.

When Collings died at age 71 in 2005, I wrote up a few of my favorites. But recently Tom Townsend unearthed another with the assistance of David Carlisle -- see today's deal.

Playing for money, Collings was sitting West, and South was Irving Rose, another imaginative player who died too young (age 58).

Collings was not content with overcalling five diamonds. He tried to murky the waters with one no-trump. North had been there before, so he raised to four spades and competed with five spades when Collings showed his long suit.

What did Collings lead against five spades?

Hoping to get a club ruff or two, he chose the diamond three! Then East was allowed to take the trick with his 10. Rose was not paying attention!

East got the message and shifted to a club. But now Collings was sure that his partner had the diamond jack. So, after ruffing the club, he led the diamond four! Rose had to win the trick with his jack, and he claimed the remainder. West went ballistic, and South couldn't stop laughing!

