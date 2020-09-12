Another chair for declarer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many years ago, I had a dinner party at my house. When everyone was seated, there was one empty chair, so Max, my male cat, jumped up and sat on it. I thought that was very funny, but one of my guests was horrified.

Yesterday, I gave a quote by famous architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, suggesting that a chair is harder to design than a skyscraper. Here is a tough declarer-play problem. How should South have tried to make six spades? West led the heart queen. Declarer won with his ace and cashed the top trumps, learning that he had an unavoidable loser there.

After North's three-heart transfer bid, South's jump to four spades was a superaccept, promising four-card support, a maximum (he loved all of his aces and kings) and a doubleton somewhere. North bid what he hoped his partner could make.

When the trumps broke 3-1, it looked as though South had an unavoidable loser in each black suit. However, if West had at most two clubs, declarer saw that he might have been able to get home by way of an elimination and endplay.