Another book play that worked well

Yesterday's deal featured a dummy reversal (and triple squeeze) sent to me by a reader. Today's came from a friend, Karen Allison of Las Vegas. She made a textbook play that worked better than it might.

Allison was sitting East. How did she defend against three no-trump after taking the first trick with her spade ace?

West opened with a modern weak two -- you need a six-card suit but little else! South ought to have balanced with two no-trump, but, hoping his partner could show a four-card (or longer) major, he instead made a takeout double. North's three-diamond advance promised some values. With a weak hand (0-6 points), he would have bid an artificial two no-trump, the Lebensohl convention.

What did Allison do at trick two? Right -- she shifted to the club king. She was trying to dislodge dummy's entry in case South had slightly better (longer) diamonds. (In the ideal layout, dummy would have had only ace-doubleton of clubs.)

South eventually went down but could have taken three spades, three hearts, one diamond and two clubs. The third spade comes by endplaying West in diamonds. At trick 12, West could have been forced to lead from the J-9 of spades into South's Q-10. Declarer would have read the ending correctly because of the bidding.

That play, leading an unsupported honor to remove an opponent's entry card, is called the Merrimac Coup, after the ship that was intentionally sunk in Santiago de Cuba harbor to bottle up the Spanish fleet during the Spanish-American War.