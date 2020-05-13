Anonymous helpers might scare seniors

Dear Annie: I am a 77-year-old woman, recently transplanted after 50 years in a different city and province. Due to COVID-19, I am really isolated -- alone in my apartment 99% of the time. I go out once a week to shop, and every two or three weeks I'll go to the laundry room. I live in a building with 400 apartments and probably more than 2,000 people, ranging from seniors to large families to university students. I don't want to put my family in danger coming near me!

In my laundry room, someone put up an offer to help seniors during the crisis. Although that person left phone numbers to tear off, they did not say who they are or in which apartment they live.

Recently, I got a note in the mail telling me I am "being thought of during this time" and wishing me well. There was no signature on the card or return address on the envelope.

On the surface, these seem like acts of kindness, but instead, they may cause anxiety over and above what seniors are already experiencing being alone and the prime target for this virus. Seniors know to beware, as we are the target of scams. Getting an anonymous note saying someone is thinking of you is creepy.

Please tell anyone reaching out to seniors to identify themselves. -- Thanks but No Thanks!