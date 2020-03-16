Annual Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic canceled amid coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA — The Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund, in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic.
The event scheduled for Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds is one of the largest events held at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, with attendance reaching nearly 40,000 each of the last several years.
With the public health risk posed by COVID-19, it was felt that there was no way to ensure that this event did not contribute to the spread of the virus.
Organizers of the 2020 Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic did not come to this decision lightly. Over the last several days, they have heard your concerns and are taking the cues from similar events across the country.
“The health and well-being of South Carolinians and others traveling to South Carolina’s largest hunting, fishing and outdoor expo remain our top concern,” said Dan DuPre, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic organizer. “We must take every precaution to protect the thousands of attendees, vendors and volunteers expected to attend the event.”
SCDNR and the Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund wants to reiterate how much we hate that we need to cancel, but with new recommendations from Gov. McMaster and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention regarding public gatherings, we felt it was necessary to do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus.
As for next year, preparations have begun for the 2021 Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic scheduled for March 26-28.
Refunds will be issued for those who bought tickets this year online in the next 7-10 days.