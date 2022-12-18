Thalian Club holds annual Debutante Ball

The Thalian Club of Orangeburg, which was founded in 1929, presented one daughter, two granddaughters and one son at its annual Debutante Ball on December 16, 2022. Mr. Andrew Hydrick Hunter, president of Thalian Club, and Mrs. Hunter along with mothers and grandmothers of the 2022 debutantes, greeted guests in the ballroom of Orangeburg Country Club.

Debutantes presented for the year 2022 were Abigail Lee Thackston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Phillips Thackston III, granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence Phillips Thackston Jr., escorted by James Thomas Robertson III; Charlotte Cynthia Barker, granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Julian Spencer Dixon III, escorted by Elliott Nichols Shouse; and Virginia Grayce St. Claire Currie, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Robson Hibbits, great granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Gustave Speth, escorted by Thomas Bonham Bolt. A son recognized as attending their first Thalian Debutante Ball for the year 2022 was Edward Hammond Gladd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Regis Gladd, escorting Joanna Catherine Hinds.

In addition, a large number of family and friends attended the 2022 presentation sponsored by the 93-year-old Thalian Club of Orangeburg. Chairman of the ball was Mrs. Lawrence Phillips Thackston III; Committee members of this year’s ball included Mrs. Julian Spencer Dixon III, Mrs. James Howard Shirer Jr., Mrs. John Francis Brailsford III, Mrs. Michael Legare Delaney, Mrs. John Robson Hibbits, Mrs. Tilden Frederick Riley III, Mrs. Robert Francis Sabalis, Mrs. Edward Regis Gladd, Mrs. Leonard Bassford Blanchard, Mrs. John Madison Dangerfield II and Mrs. William Larry Reynolds Jr.. The Thalian debutante secretary is Mrs. Robert Frank McCurry Jr., and Mrs. Stuart Hyman Marcus is the Thalian Treasurer.