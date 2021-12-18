Thalian Club holds annual Debutante Ball

The Thalian Club of Orangeburg, which was founded in 1929, presented five daughters, one granddaughter, one niece, four sons and two grandsons during its annual Debutante Ball on Friday, Dec. 17. John Francis Brailsford III, president of Thalian Club, and Mrs. Brailsford along with mothers and grandmother of the 2021 debutantes, greeted guests in the ballroom of the Orangeburg Country Club.

Debutantes presented for the year 2020 were Miss Caroline Banks McConnell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Eugene McConnell Jr., escorted by Mr. John Patrick Currie; Miss Mary Stack Summers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Carson Summers Jr., escorted by Mr. Gabriel Reece Zeigler; Miss Lucille Ruth Fancher, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Clyde McComb Jr., great-granddaughter of late former members Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Baxter Morgan, daughter of Morgan McComb Fancher and Robert Edwin Fancher III, escorted by Mr. John Pearce McAlister.

Sons recognized as attending their first Thalian Debutante Ball for the year 2020 were Mr. Braxton Bryant Wannamaker III, son of Mr. Braxton Bryant Wannamaker Jr., grandson of Dr. Braxton Bryant Wannamaker, great-grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Elliott Wannamaker, escorting Miss Megan Rene Nettles; Mr. Guy Watkins Best Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Watkins Best, great-grandson of the late former members Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bedford Best, escorting Miss Ellee Elizabeth Mikell; Mr. John Henry Reynolds, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Larry Reynolds Jr., escorting Miss Scarlett Louise Jones. A grandson recognized was Mr. John Patrick Currie, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Robson Hibbits, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Angus Lauchlin Currie, escorting Miss Caroline Banks McConnell.

Debutantes presented for the year 2021 were Miss Hollis Elizabeth Baroody, daughter of Dr. Amy Elizabeth McInnis and Mr. and Mrs. Murray Arthur Baroody Jr., escorted by Mr. Ethan Michael Kane; Miss Margaret Anne McLeod, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alec Boyd McLeod III, escorted by Mr. Paul Patrick Joseph Burns; Miss Johanna Phillips Wolfe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Huntley Wolfe, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Russell Simmons Wolfe Sr., escorted by Mr. Harris Benjamin Davis III; Miss Eleanor Wilbanks Walter, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Preston Walter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fisher Cleckley Walter Jr., escorted by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Lee Krawcheck.

A son recognized as attending his first Thalian Debutante Ball for the year 2021 was Mr. Harris Benjamin David III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis Jr., grandson of Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis, great-grandson of the late charter members Mr. and Mrs. Alec Taylor Brown, escorting Miss Johanna Phillips Wolfe. A grandson recognized was Mr. Kenneth Walker Ayers Jr., grandson of Dr. and Mrs. James Henning Brunson Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Walker Ayers, escorting Miss Vivienne Rae Banish.

In addition, a large number of family and friends attended the 2021 presentation sponsored by the 92-year-old Thalian Club of Orangeburg. Co-chairmen of the ball were Mrs. Francis Eugene McConnell Jr. and Mrs. Dwight Carson Summers Jr.; committee chairmen included Mrs. Guy Watkins Best, Mrs. James Howard Shirer Jr., Mrs. Edward Regis Gladd, Mrs. Harold Preston Walter, Mrs. James Henning Brunson Jr., Mrs. Alec Boyd McLeod III, Mrs. John Madison Dangerfield II and Mrs. William Larry Reynolds Jr.. The Thalian debutante secretary is Mrs. Robert Frank McCurry Jr. Mrs. James Chesley Hunter Jr. is the Thalian secretary and Mrs. Stuart Hyman Marcus is the Thalian treasurer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0