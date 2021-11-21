Orangeburg Junior Cotillion holds Fall Dance

The purpose of the Junior Cotillion is to encourage manners and proper etiquette in social settings and to demonstrate social responsibility. Its members are mothers of high school juniors and seniors who reside in Orangeburg and Calhoun County or whose daughters attend an area high school. Members and daughters are encouraged to practice kindness, respect and honesty and to respond to deadlines and required RSVPs in a timely manner. The organization’s commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through its year-long service project working with local nursing homes in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties by creating thinking-of-you bags and cards to be given to the residents throughout the year and during the pandemic.

Junior members presented and their escorts were: Miss Sara Marie Ardis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas David Ardis Jr., escorted by Benjamin Baker Wimberly; Miss Avery Christine Beason, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Lee Beason, escorted by Christopher Jude Walker; Miss Ashley Grace Crabtree, daughter of Mrs. Tonya Lanham and Mr. Cliff Crabtree, escorted by Marshall Duane Corder; Miss Lacey Reed Cornelius, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Laney Corneluis, escorted by Alex James Miller; Miss Ava Elizabeth Cuttino, daughter of Mr. and Mrs Marion Lyn Cuttino, escorted by William Nelson Felder; Miss Campbell Elizabeth Delaney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Legare Delaney, escorted by Hampton Glenn Davis; Miss Rebecca Ann Fairey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Allen Fairey, escorted by Thomas Grady Gladd; Miss Hallie Briggman Fanning, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Fanning, escorted by James Chesley Hunter VI; Miss Ashby Savannah Garrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Garrick, escorted by James Harris Holstein; Miss Alexis Cheyanne Hiers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Hiers, escorted by Dag Chadwick Gartman Jr.; Miss Joni Marie Holstad, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Robert Holstad, escorted by Preston Caulder Wells; Miss Lane Carrigg Inabinet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Crook Inabinet, escorted by Mr. Christopher Forrest Sutcliffe; Miss Sarah Grace Kizer, daughter of Mrs. Melissa Kizer and the late Harold Lee Kizer Jr., escorted by Mr. Manning Weathers Thompson; Miss Lauren Ashley Linder, daughter of Ms. Pamela Garick, escorted by Jacob Eugene Smith; Miss Savanna Rose Lawson, daughter of Mr. Gene Lawson and Ms. Michelle Davis, escorted by Logan Seth Arrants; Miss MacKenzie Renee LaCons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Weston LaCons, escorted by Landon Kinnaird Barnes; Miss Casey Paige McCarson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian McCarson, escorted by Andrew Preston Taylor; Miss Abigail Lyn Pantaleon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Pantaleon, escorted by Corey Scott Reynolds; Miss Moriah Jordan Reed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric William Reed, escorted by Chase Michael Cooper; and Miss Haven Nicole Walters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher David Walters, escorted by William Lamar Porter IV.