Orangeburg Assembly holds 60th annual Debutante Ball

The Orangeburg Assembly held its 60th annual Debutante Ball on Monday, Dec. 20, at the Orangeburg Country Club.

Members and guests were greeted at the door by Mr. and Mrs. Edward Cornelius Lee II, then received by Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, president; Mrs. Drew Robert Laird, vice-president; and the debutantes and sponsors. Following the reception and presentation, the debutantes were honored with a dinner and dance.

Five daughters, two granddaughters, and one niece of Assembly members were presented. Miss Caroline Banks McConnell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Eugene McConnell Jr., escorted by Mr. Guy Watkins Best Jr.; Miss Claire Daly Williamson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Snyder Williamson Jr., escorted by Mr. Joshua Cullen Hutto; Miss Victoria Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Carn Smith, escorted by Cadet William Alton Metts Jr.; Miss Madison Nicole Garrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Harvey Garrick Jr., escorted by Cadet Evan Lee Lambrecht; Miss Mary Tillman Davis, daughter or Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Neil Fogle and Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Glenn Davis Jr., escorted by Cadet William Douglas Workman IV; Miss Sarah Grace Calder, granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers, escorted by Mr. Connor Quin Bailey; Miss Amanda Cheney Harden, granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers, escorted by Mr. Edward Ronald McCormick; Miss Johanna Phillips Wolfe, niece of Mrs. George Strother Hill and the late Mr. George Strother Hill, escorted by Mr. Harris Benjamin Davis III.

Eight sons and two grandsons of Assembly members attended their first ball. Mr. David Rice Jones, son of the Honorable Anne Gue’ Jones and the late Carl Arthur Jones, escorted by Miss Lindsay Carolyn Salley; Mr. Turner Nathaniel Jones, son of the Honorable Anne Gue’ Jones and the late Carl Arthur Jones, escorted by Miss Joanna Workman; Mr. Harris Benjamin Davis III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis Jr., escorted by Miss Johanna Phillips Wolfe; Cadet Jacob Sharpe Union, son of Ms. Amy Thompson Union and Mr. John Stephen Union II, escorted by Miss Emma Louise Higgins; Mr. John Ellis Pascoe, son of Ms. Kristen Kemmerlin Pascoe and the Honorable David Michael Pascoe Jr., escorted by Miss Gabrielle Marigold McCoskey; Mr. Nicholas Carrigg Pascoe, son of Ms. Kristen Kemmerlin Pascoe and the Honorable David Michael Pascoe Jr., escorted by Miss Ollie Catherine Pearson; Mr. Harrison Paul Miller, son of Ms. Dee Anne Murphy Miller and Mr. Robert Paul Miller, escorted by Miss Ashlyn Taylor Buff; Mr. Guy Watkins Best Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Watkins Best, escorted by Miss Caroline Banks McConnell; Mr. Kenneth Walker Ayers Jr., grandson of Dr. and Mrs. James Henning Brunson Jr., escorted by Miss Vivienne Rae Banish; Mr. Matthew Brad Blankenship Jr., grandson of Mrs. Harris Andrew Marshall Jr. and the late Mr. Harris Andrew Marshall Jr., escorted by Miss Emma Elease Sauls.

Special guests of the Orangeburg Assembly were the returning daughters and sons of the 2019 Assembly Ball.

Board members planning the 2021 Assembly Ball were Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, president; Mrs. Drew Robert Laird, vice-president; Mrs. Matthew Craig Burleson, secretary; Mrs. William Edward Adicks, treasurer; Mrs. Edward Regis Gladd Jr., floor; Mrs. John Francis Brailsford III, immediate past president, and Mrs. Edward Cornelius Lee II, hospitality.

