Williams - Dukes Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Curtis (Joyce) Williams of Orangeburg, S.C. are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Victoria Amber Williams, to Dylan Fowler Duke, son of Mr. William Duke of Turbeville, S.C. and Mrs. Alexandria Jackson of Sumter, S.C.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace (Carrie) Williams of Cordova, S.C. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur (Suk Ja) Byrd of Orangeburg, S.C.

The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Paul (MaryAnne) Hartwill Duke of Manning, S.C. and Mr. and Mrs. David (Georgianna) Ducom of Sumter, S.C.

Miss Williams is a 2016 graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools; a 2020 graduate of Columbia College with a B.A. in Elementary Education. She is currently employed as a second grade teacher at Shaw Heights in Sumter, S.C.

Mr. Duke is a 2015 graduate of Manning High School; a 2017 graduate of Central Carolina Technical College with an Advanced Certificate in Mechatronics. He is currently employed at SEFA in Lexington, S.C.

The wedding is planned for April 10, 2021 in Summerton, S.C.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0