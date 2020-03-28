65th Wedding Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. George W. (Shirley W.) Johnson of Orangeburg, S.C., will celebrate with family their 65th wedding anniversary on April 1, 2020, in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Johnson is retired from Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company.

Mr. Johnson is retired from U. S. Plywood.

The couple has three children: Eddie Johnson, Teddy Johnson and Chris Johnson, all of Orangeburg. They have ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

