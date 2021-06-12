Smith - Koellner

Courtney Ann Smith and Veston Koellner, both of Lexington, S.C., were united in marriage on Saturday, May 1, 2021, six o’clock in the evening at Holly Oak Farms in Saint Matthews, S.C. Helena Bennett, sister of the groom of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. officiated the service. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at Holly Oak Farms.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Watson Rheney, III of Cameron, S.C. and Mr. Spurgeon Todd Smith of Lexington. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marty Koellner of Lexington.

The bride’s sister, Jessica Cook of Lexington, was the matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Nicole Smith, sister of the bride of North Augusta, S.C., Rachel Todd of Columbia, S.C., Katlin Bryant of Rock Hill, S.C., Kristen Vaughn of Lexington and Annalisia Koellner, sister of the groom of Lexington. Joseph Canfield of Lexington, was the best man. The groomsmen were Marty Koellner, father of the groom of Lexington, Jeff Koellner, uncle of the groom of Waterford, WI, Buddy Sheldon, cousin of the groom of Racine, WI, Ethan Sims, nephew of the groom of Batesburg-Leesville and Hayden McMakin of Lexington.