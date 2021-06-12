Smith - Koellner

Courtney Ann Smith and Veston Koellner, both of Lexington, S.C., were united in marriage on Saturday, May 1, 2021, six o’clock in the evening at Holly Oak Farms in Saint Matthews, S.C. Helena Bennett, sister of the groom of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. officiated the service. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at Holly Oak Farms.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Watson Rheney, III of Cameron, S.C. and Mr. Spurgeon Todd Smith of Lexington. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marty Koellner of Lexington.
The bride’s sister, Jessica Cook of Lexington, was the matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Nicole Smith, sister of the bride of North Augusta, S.C., Rachel Todd of Columbia, S.C., Katlin Bryant of Rock Hill, S.C., Kristen Vaughn of Lexington and Annalisia Koellner, sister of the groom of Lexington. Joseph Canfield of Lexington, was the best man. The groomsmen were Marty Koellner, father of the groom of Lexington, Jeff Koellner, uncle of the groom of Waterford, WI, Buddy Sheldon, cousin of the groom of Racine, WI, Ethan Sims, nephew of the groom of Batesburg-Leesville and Hayden McMakin of Lexington.
The flower girls were Anna Kate Morris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Morris of Lexington and Savannah Bennett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Bennett of Batesburg-Leesville. The ring bearers were Bilton Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Cook, III of Lexington and Austin Todd, son of Mr. and Dr. Michael Todd of Columbia.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of Lexington High School. She received a Bachelor of Science from the University Of South Carolina, Columbia Campus in 2017. Since graduation Courtney has worked as a veterinary technician for White Knoll Veterinary Hospital & Pet Resort LLC in Lexington.
The groom is a 2013 graduate of White Knoll High School. Veston currently works for The City of Columbia in the Water Department.
After the wedding, the couple visited Boone and Asheville N.C., along with Courtney’s rescue dogs Macie and Gus. The couple will reside in Lexington.