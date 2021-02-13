 Skip to main content
Seckinger 50th Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Larry (Cathy Price) Seckinger of St. Matthews, S.C., recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on February 13th, 1971, at Garden City Baptist Church in Orangeburg, S.C.

Mrs. Seckinger is a retired Daycare Teacher and Sitter.

Mr. Seckinger is a retired Planner and Estimator for Carolina Eastman were he was employed for 32 years. He is a Life Member of St. Matthews Fire Department.

The couple has three children: Bruce Seckinger of St. Matthews, Rhett Connelley (Patty) of Orangeburg and Ashley Jordan (Carla) of West Columbia, S.C. They have 3 granddaughters and 1 grandson.

