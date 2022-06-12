Price - McDonald Wedding

Meagan Nowell Price of Bamberg, S.C. and Arthur J. McDonald of Walterboro, S.C., were united in marriage at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at StoneBridge Gardens and Events In Columbia, S.C.

The bride is the daughter of Nancy and Donald Price of Bamberg. She is the granddaughter of the late Rosa Price and Earther (Dan) Price of Barnwell, S.C.

The groom is the son of John McDonald and Brenda McDonald of Columbia, S.C. He is the grandson of Olivia Mc Donald and the late Arthur McDonald of Walterboro.

Rev. Michael Davis, cousin of the bride, officiated the ceremony.

Bride is given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her Godfather, Thomas Taylor, of Barnwell.

Maid of Honor was Tamia Smalls and Man of Honor was Christopher Hay, both of Blackville, S.C.

Bridesmaids were Erica Bennett of Rock Hill, S.C., Tanesha Donaldson of Denmark, S.C., SaDazia Driffin of Kingstree, S.C. and Eden Jennings of Columbia.

Best man was John Hardy of Atlanta, GA.

Groomsmen were Jared Hagood of Greenville, S.C., Justin Sherril of Walterboro, Reggie Jamison of Orangeburg, S.C. and Donovan Price of Bamberg.

Flower girls were Mrs. Betty Mack of Bamberg, Shirley Johnson of Blackville, Olivia McDonald of Walterboro and Clartha Webb of Jersey City, N.J.

Music for the ceremony was provided by DJLadyRe of Blackville.

Following the ceremony a reception was held at StoneBridge Gardens and Events in Columbia.

Color theme was Pastel yellow, lilac, green and white.

Photos were taken by ShotbyShante’ Photography, Ashante Harrison and Wallace Media Company, Marquis Wallace.

Mrs. McDonald is a 2015 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and a 2019 graduate of Claflin University with a BS in Computer Engineering. She is currently employed by Boeing of Charleston, S.C., as a Systems and Data Analyst.

Mr. McDonald is a 2015 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and a 2019 graduate of University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C., majoring in Computer Cyber. He is a 2021 Graduate of Florida A&M with an MBA in computer Science Engineer. He is currently enlisted in the United States Army 2LT.

The couple will reside in Hawaii.

