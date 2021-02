Mr. and Mrs. Albert (Jane) Perry

You two are the most wonderful people I know.

You exemplified love in every impact of life.

I have seen you smile and I have seen you cry.

But I have never seen you give up on loving each other.

May God continue to bless your union.

We love you forever,

From: Your Kids.

