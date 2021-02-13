Oberholtzer - Bartoo

Mr. and Mrs. Linford (Rosetta) Oberholtzer of St. Matthews, S.C., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Vicki Lynn Oberholtzer, to Jacob Broderick Bartoo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven (Vicki) Bartoo of Dalton, GA.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd (Emma) Oberholtzer of Bamberg, S.C. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bill (Ruby) Hochstetler of Barnwell, S.C.

The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Mrs. Sally Broderick of Tecumseh, MI and the late Mr. Harold Broderick; Mr. Dale Massey of Chattanooga, TN and the late Mrs. Ruth Massey and Mr. and Mrs. Eugene (Wadene) Bartoo of Chattanooga, TN.

Miss Oberholtzer is a 2011 graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory School; a 2015 graduate of Clemson University with a B.A. in Elementary Education and a 2020 graduate of the University of GA with a Masters in Reading Education. She is currently employed as a 3rd grade teacher at Gaines Elementary School in Athens.

Mr. Bartoo is a 2014 graduate of Dalton High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of GA with a B.S. in Special Education. He is currently employed as a Special Education Teacher at Gaines Elementary School in Athens.

The wedding is planned for May 27, 2021 in Toccoa Falls, GA.

