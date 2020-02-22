Mims - Wall

Kayla Alexis Mims and Robert Evans Wall, II, were united in marriage at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg, S.C.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Russell Wannamaker and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Marion Mims of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander McCorkle Bryant, Sr., of Orangeburg; Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Joseph Dukes of Bowman, S.C. and the late Mr. Marion Dargan Mims.
The bridegroom is the son of Dr. And Mrs. Robert Evans Wall of Madison, IN. He is the grandson of Mrs. Dorothy Agnes Peterson Huber, of Augusta, GA and the late Mr. Richard Frederick Huber and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Arthur Wall of Augusta.
Reverend Dr. Darren Bess officiated the ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother and father.
Maid of honor was Robin Caroline Mims of Charleston, S.C., sister of the bride.
Matron of honor was Amanda Mims Swaim of Charlotte, N.C., sister of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Frances Moore Hallman of Lexington, S.C., cousin of the bride; Morgan Wall Coy of Kentucky, sister of the groom and Barbara Stoudenmire McNair of Lone Star, S.C.
You have free articles remaining.
Bestman was Charles Rolfe Langhorne, IV, of Charlotte.
Groomsmen were Ryan Arthur Swaim of Charlotte, brother-in-law of bride; Michael Edward Coy of Kentucky, brother-in-law of groom; Darby Scott Hallman of Lexington and Michael Ian Vigdor of Charlotte.
Ring bearers were Ryker Lee Swaim of Charlotte, nephew of the bride and Michael Sage Coy of Kentucky, nephew of the groom.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Mrs. Sylvia Trimmier, organist; Mrs. Susan Ulmer and Dr. Isaiah McGee, soloists and Mr. Hydrick Gass, trumpeter.
Following the ceremony a reception was held at the Orangeburg Country Club.
Music/entertainment for the reception was provided by Riptide.
After a wedding trip to Jamaica the couple will reside in Charlotte.
Mrs. Wall is a graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools. She received a BS in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, a Juris Doctor degree from Charleston School of Law and a LL.M. in Taxation from the Levin College of Law of the University of Florida. She is currently employed as a tax attorney at KPMG, LLP, in Charlotte.
Mr. Wall is a graduate of Shawe Memorial High School of Madison, IN. He received a BS in Economics from Clemson University and a Juris Doctor degree from Charleston School of Law. He is currently employed as a real estate attorney at Brady & Kosofsky, PA, in Charlotte.