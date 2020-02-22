Mims - Wall

Groomsmen were Ryan Arthur Swaim of Charlotte, brother-in-law of bride; Michael Edward Coy of Kentucky, brother-in-law of groom; Darby Scott Hallman of Lexington and Michael Ian Vigdor of Charlotte.

Ring bearers were Ryker Lee Swaim of Charlotte, nephew of the bride and Michael Sage Coy of Kentucky, nephew of the groom.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Mrs. Sylvia Trimmier, organist; Mrs. Susan Ulmer and Dr. Isaiah McGee, soloists and Mr. Hydrick Gass, trumpeter.

Following the ceremony a reception was held at the Orangeburg Country Club.

Music/entertainment for the reception was provided by Riptide.

After a wedding trip to Jamaica the couple will reside in Charlotte.

Mrs. Wall is a graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools. She received a BS in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, a Juris Doctor degree from Charleston School of Law and a LL.M. in Taxation from the Levin College of Law of the University of Florida. She is currently employed as a tax attorney at KPMG, LLP, in Charlotte.

Mr. Wall is a graduate of Shawe Memorial High School of Madison, IN. He received a BS in Economics from Clemson University and a Juris Doctor degree from Charleston School of Law. He is currently employed as a real estate attorney at Brady & Kosofsky, PA, in Charlotte.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0