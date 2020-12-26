Laird - Frost

Lauren O’Neal Laird and Brandon Lee Frost were united in marriage at five o’clock in the afternoon November 28, 2020 in the courtyard of the Emeline Hotel in Charleston, S.C.

The ceremony was officiated by John Clifford Johnston, brother-in-law of the bride.

The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Martin O’Neal Laird and the late Mr. Laird. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Dean Bennett Livingston and the late Mr. Livingston, Mr. and Mrs. William Schiffley Tyler and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bonner O’Neal Laird. She is a graduate of the College of Charleston.

The groom is the son of Gwendolyn Adams Frost and the late Carl Lee Frost. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Adams and Shirley Frost. He is a graduate of SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

The bride was given in marriage by her mother. Ring bearers were Masters Parker Cole Johnston and Hudson Tyler Johnston, nephews of the bride. Attendants were Grace Tyler Laird Johnston and Charlotte Culler Tyler Laird, sisters of the bride, and Alecia Frost Howells, sister of the groom.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Emeline Hotel. The couple will honeymoon at a later time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0