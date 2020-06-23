Jett - Wilson

Mr. John Duncan Jett and Mrs. Norma Anne Turner Jett, of Johnston, along with Congressman Addison (Joe) Graves Wilson, Sr., and Mrs. Roxanne Dusenbury Wilson, of Springdale, announce with pleasure the engagement of Dr. Julianne Turner Jett, of West Columbia, to Mr. Hunter Taylor Wilson, of West Columbia. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest William (JoAnne) Turner, Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold Lamont (Pauline) Jett, Sr., all of Denmark. She is a graduate of Aiken Preparatory School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Clemson University, and is a 2020 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. She is an Emergency Medicine Resident Physician at Prisma Health-Midlands/University of South Carolina School of Medicine. The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Mrs. Martha Rollins Dusenbury and the late Mr. Julian Delano Dusenbury, of Florence, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hugh deVeaux Wilson, of Charleston. He is a graduate of Airport High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Clemson University. He is employed as a Professional Engineer with Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc., and served honorably in the South Carolina Army National Guard. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, with the 122nd Engineer Battalion based in Edgefield. An October wedding is planned.