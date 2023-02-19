Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy (Karen) Ponds of Columbia, S.C., proudly announce the birth of their son, Ian Nathaniel Ponds, born at home on January 8, 2023. He weighed 8 lbs./1 oz. and was 21 inches in length.

Nathaniel is welcomed home by his siblings: Maggie - 15 yrs.; Lauren - 12 yrs.; Hannah - 10 yrs.; Katelyn - 8 yrs.; Joshua - 4 yrs. and Esther - 2 yrs.

Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Todd (Sarah Francis) Lesser of Greenville, S.C.

Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tony (Lynn) Ponds of Lodge, S.C.

Great-grandparents are Mrs. Lucille Sullivan of Greenville; Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ponds of Islandton, S.C. and Mrs. Betty Felkel of Elloree, S.C.

Mrs. Ponds is the former Karen Lesser.