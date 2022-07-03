Houston 50th Wedding Anniversary

Joe L. and Mary Delores Harley Houston celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 2, 2022, at Sulit Luxe Affairs Events Venue in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

They were married on July 1, 1972, in North, South Carolina.

Mr. Houston retired from CMC Steel in 2020 where he was a lead crane operator. Mrs. Houston was a billing accounts specialist at the United Parcel Service and retired in 2011.

Both are active members in their church, Jerusalem Baptist Church in North. Since retirement, they spend leisure time together, and family time and enjoy working in their yard and garden. Mr. Houston has carried on the family legacy and enjoys farming and raising his livestock.

They have two children, Dr. Tara Houston (Kayode) Taylor of Blythewood, S.C., and Jarreau (Keisha) Houston of Orangeburg, S.C.; one grandson, Kayin Houston.

