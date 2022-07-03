 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Houston 50th Wedding Anniversary

  • 0
Houston 50th Wedding Anniversary
Photos by Octavia

Joe L. and Mary Delores Harley Houston celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 2, 2022, at Sulit Luxe Affairs Events Venue in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

They were married on July 1, 1972, in North, South Carolina.

Mr. Houston retired from CMC Steel in 2020 where he was a lead crane operator. Mrs. Houston was a billing accounts specialist at the United Parcel Service and retired in 2011.

Both are active members in their church, Jerusalem Baptist Church in North. Since retirement, they spend leisure time together, and family time and enjoy working in their yard and garden. Mr. Houston has carried on the family legacy and enjoys farming and raising his livestock.

They have two children, Dr. Tara Houston (Kayode) Taylor of Blythewood, S.C., and Jarreau (Keisha) Houston of Orangeburg, S.C.; one grandson, Kayin Houston.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Price - McDonald Wedding

Price - McDonald Wedding

Meagan Nowell Price of Bamberg, S.C. and Arthur J. McDonald of Walterboro, S.C., were united in marriage at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 202…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News