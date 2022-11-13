Hatt - Teliha Wedding

Katelin Marie Curtis Hatt and Dillon Jacob Teliha were united in marriage at 5:00 p.m. on October 29, 2022 at the Teliha Home in Orangeburg, S.C.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Charles and Laura Beth (Curtis) Hatt of Rowesville, S.C. She is the granddaughter of Mr. William August Curtis of Golden Valley, AZ; Ms. Paulette (Upton) Curtis of Phenix City, AL; Mrs. Audrey Gladys (Middleton) Hatt and the late Mr. Brian Charles Leonard Hatt of Cornwall, England.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. Steven Scott Teliha of Orangeburg and Ms. Tina Marie (Musachio) Teliha of Orangeburg.

He is the grandson of Mr. Louis Edward Musacchio, Jr. and Mrs. Susan (Austin) Musacchio of Orangeburg.

Josephine Jones officiated the ceremony.

The bride was given in marriage by Mr. and Mrs. David (Laura) Hatt.

Ushers were Dyllan Murphy and Phillip Burris.

Their daughter, Octavia, and son, Bellamy, of the bride and groom, wore silver outfits to compliment the white and black theme.

The Garden Gate Florist supplied flowers, with food supplied by Antleys Barbecue and Lala Bakes. Photos and videography were supplied by Rolondo Davis of Orangeburg.