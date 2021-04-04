 Skip to main content
Esther Kathleen Ponds Birth Announcement
Esther Kathleen Ponds Birth Announcement

Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy (Karen) Ponds of Columbia, S.C., proudly announce the birth of their daughter, Esther Kathleen Ponds, born at home on January 24, 2021. She weighed 7 lbs./10 oz. and was 21 inches in length.

Esther is welcomed home by her siblings: Maggie - 13 yrs.; Lauren - 11 yrs.; Hannah - 8 yrs.; Katelyn - 6 yrs. and Joshua - 2 yrs.

Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Todd (Sarah Francis) Lesser of Greenville, S.C.

Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tony (Lynn) Ponds of Lodge.

Great-grandparents are Mrs. Lucille Sullivan of Greenville; Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ponds of Islandton, S.C. and Mrs. Betty Felkel of Elloree, S.C.

Mrs. Ponds is the former Karen Lesser.

